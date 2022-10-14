Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers entered this game as a hot, young team picked to perhaps be a Super Bowl contender. And they did a lot of talking in the week leading up to the game, particularly defensive tackle Warren Sapp. But Jerome Bettis ran all over Sapp and the vaunted defense, gaining 143 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He also threw a touchdown pass to tight end Jerame Tuman, as the Steelers held the Bucs to just 278 total yards and 10 points. Tampa Bay quarterback Brad Johnson was sacked 10 times. Following the game, Steelers safety Lethon Flowers went on a rant, calling the Bucs, "Paper Champions."