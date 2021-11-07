Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Bears

As you can imagine with these franchises, this was a very physical game with the snow falling on a cold day at Heinz Field. Points were difficult to come by early on in a defensive struggle. Jerome Bettis scored a one-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter, and Pittsburgh took that lead into halftime. And it was Bettis that made the play of the day and one that is just unforgettable. Midway through the third quarter, Bettis got a Ben Roethlisberger handoff on the five-yard line. Bettis just ran over Brian Urlacher, a tremendous player and Hall of Fame linebacker in his own right, for a memorable touchdown run that pretty much sealed the win for the home team. The Steelers ran for 190 yards that day, and Bettis went over the 100-yard mark for the 62nd time in his career with two touchdowns on a day when Roethlisberger only had to throw the ball 20 times. The Steelers were 7-5 coming into this game but didn't lose again. Pittsburgh capped off the season with a Super Bowl victory over Seattle.