Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Texans

As noted, these franchises have only squared off seven times. The most notable occurrence from this particular game was that the Steelers scored 21 second quarter points in a wild 120 seconds of playing time to take a 24-13 lead into halftime. This was Pittsburgh's 16th-straight victory at home on Monday Night Football. But the first 27 minutes of this game belonged to Houston on the backs of JJ Watt and Arian Foster as the Texans got out to a 13-0 early lead. But during the final three minutes of the first half, Martavis Bryant caught his first career touchdown. Then after a Foster fumble deep in his own end, Antonio Brown threw a touchdown to Lance Moore. After a Brett Keisel interception, Ben Roethlisberger hit LeVeon Bell for a touchdown strike.