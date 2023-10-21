Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Rams

Rams WRs Cooper Kupp & Puka Nacua vs. Steelers Cornerbacks - Top wide receivers have put up big numbers against the Steelers this year. They face an impressive pair this week in Kupp and Nacua, who took the league by storm as a rookie while Kupp was sidelined to start the year. Kupp caught seven passes for 148 yards and a touchdown last week, but Nacua came back to Earth catching just four balls for 26 yards. He did drop a ball in the end zone. Since returning from his hamstring injury, Kupp is two for two with 100-yard receiving games.