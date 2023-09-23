Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Raiders

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Steelers opponents have yet to return a kickoff this season, but they have returned three punts for 41 yards, a 13.7 average.

There has only been one field goal missed (8 attempts) in Steelers games this season.

There has not been a single punt returned by either team in both Raiders games this season.

MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT

December 29th, 1974: Steelers 24, Raiders 13, Oakland Coliseum, AFC Championship Game

This was a game littered with future Hall of Fame players, coaches and owners. The up-and-coming Steelers were coming off a decided home victory over Buffalo while the Raiders had narrowly snuck by Miami at home in a game that John Madden proclaimed "The NFL's two best teams just played." The first half was dominated by both imposing defenses, but Pittsburgh scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to put the Raiders away. Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier combined to rush for 209 yards. The Steelers went on to defeat the Vikings in Super Bowl IX, the first of their four Super Bowl victories in the 1970s.

KEY MATCHUPS

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. Steelers Linebackers

After winning the rushing title last season, Jacobs has started very slow through two games. But he has been very effective as a pass catcher. Taking Jacobs lightly would be a massive mistake for the Steelers defense however, especially after seeing the damage Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford did these past two games.