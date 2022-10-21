Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Dolphins

This was only the second meeting in NFL history between these storied franchises that had more than their share of dominant moments in the 1970s. The upstart Steelers had just defeated Oakland in the Immaculate Reception game and had a lot of momentum for this home contest. However, Miami had yet to lose a single game and went on to win Super Bowl VII, making the Dolphins the only perfect team in NFL history. Those are two of the most historic events in the history of the National Football League. Earl Morrall started this game for the Dolphins, but Don Shula pulled him in favor of Bob Griese at halftime. Griese only threw five passes but led his team to victory, nonetheless. These teams combined to throw for just 243 yards. The first touchdown of the game was scored by offensive lineman Gerry Mullins, who fell on a fumble in the end zone for the score.