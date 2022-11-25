Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Colts

This game had one of the most memorable moments in Steelers' history when Ben Roethlisberger tackled Nick Harper after a fumble to save the game and advance Pittsburgh to the AFC Championship. The usually ultra-reliable Jerome Bettis, one of the best goal-line runners in the history of the game, fumbled the ball at the goal line in the closing minutes. Harper picked up the loose ball and had all sorts of open space to win this game in heroic fashion for Indianapolis. But, of course, that isn't what transpired thanks to Roethlisberger. Even after that, Indianapolis could have tied the game, but Mike Vanderjagt missed a 46-yard field goal. The Colts were 14-2 that year and with home field advantage in the AFC playoff bracket, but it was Pittsburgh that won the next two games, including the Super Bowl.