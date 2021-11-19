 Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Chargers

This was one of the most difficult games in Steelers history. After winning the AFC Central division with a 12-4 record, Bill Cowher's team earned a bye week in the first round of the playoffs. In the divisional round, Pittsburgh dismantled the Browns 29-9. That set up this game in Pittsburgh and the Steelers were a huge favorite, especially for a game this late in the playoffs. Pittsburgh got up early on a John L Williams touchdown run to cap off the opening drive and took a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. But the back breaker for Pittsburgh was two 43-yard touchdown passes from Stan Humphries to Alfred Pupunu and Tony Martin, the final two scores of this game. Neil O'Donnell threw the ball 54 times, racking up 349 yards, but the Steelers couldn't get much going with their ground game led by Barry Foster with Junior Seau making plays all over the field for the Chargers defense. San Diego went on to the Super Bowl, where they were crushed by Steve Young's 49ers. During the four seasons between the 1994 and 1997 season, the Steelers hosted the AFC Championship Game three times. This was the first of the three.