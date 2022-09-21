Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Browns

SERIES HISTORY

This series began in 1950 and the Steelers lead, 77-60-1, after most recently beating the Browns 27-19 in Week 17 last season to complete a sweep of Cleveland in 2021. The Browns won the first eight meetings and 16 of the first 18 games these two teams played. In fact, of the first 41 games in this matchup, the Browns won 32. But then the 1970s arrived and the tides drastically turned. There was a stretch from Dec., 1972 until Oct., 1983 that Pittsburgh was victorious in 18 of 22 games played. After that, Cleveland won 10 of the next 12. During a 50-game period from 1994 through 2020, Pittsburgh had winning streaks of seven, 12, four, four and eight games. In those 50 games, Cleveland won just seven times and lost both playoff games. The Browns and Steelers have surprisingly only played three playoff games. Pittsburgh has won two of them, but of course, the Steelers lost the most recent matchup to finish their 2020 season.