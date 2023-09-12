Cerro named Steelers Coach of the Week

youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Sep 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Lou Cerro, Montour High School Spartans

In a battle of unbeaten rivals, the Montour Spartans and Coach Lou Cerro rallied from a 17-point deficit and defeated South Fayette 42-35. The Spartans scored the final 24 points while holding South Fayette's explosive offense to only 7 points in the second half. The win is the 200th victory of Coach Lou Cerro's coaching career covering his tenure at Montour and Seton LaSalle. Coach Cerro was the Steelers Coach of the Year in 2002 and has won three WPIAL Championships, including Montour's title in 2011.

