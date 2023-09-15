Can you hear me now?

"We looked like a group that was in a loud environment for the first time or like we had some new people, and so that's coaching, as well," Tomlin observed on Tuesday.

Job One on defense as the Steelers emerged from the San Francisco game was getting to the bottom of why things played out as they had against the 49ers from a communication standpoint and taking the necessary steps to prevent a repeat on Monday night against Cleveland

"I wish I had an answer," Austin said. "I don't know. I just know it didn't happen the way we wanted.

"First thing we did, we come in here Monday morning, we try to figure out a way to get it right. It starts with my meetings and what we do and how we're structured and we go from there.