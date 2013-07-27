training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Camp the perfect start for Burress

Jul 27, 2013 at 06:48 AM

Wide receiver Plaxico Burress is happy to be back at Steelers training camp, returning for the first time since 2004, the final season in his first stint with the team.

Burress, the team's number one draft pick in 2000, signed back with the Steelers last November and was forced into a crash course of learning the offense.

Now he has the advantage of a full training camp to get acclimated and plans on taking advantage of it.   

"It's always good to get ahead, get a good, clean start with everybody else," said Burress. "It's good to be able to get into football shape and rehearse the playbook over and over so when you hear the plays called you can go out and react instead of thinking when you get to the line of scrimmage.

"Last year I came into the situation and the guys were already a little bit ahead of me. I hadn't had a lot of time to digest this kind of offense and how to execute my time. I have the opportunity now here at training camp to come in and compete with all of the guys and I couldn't ask for more."

Burress, in his 12th NFL season, knows there are going to be people that question the receiver group because of the departure of Mike Wallace to the Miami Dolphins, but he likes what he sees in this year's unit.

"I think we will be just fine," said Burress. "I look at guys like Antonio Brown and how he stretches the football field and how he makes big plays down the field. For Emmanuel (Sanders), I think this is going to be his breakout season. Jerricho Cotchery is the most consistent receiver that I have been around. He is tough over the middle.

"We are all out here just trying to get better in the passing game. We just want to try and execute."

Tight end Matt Spaeth will be seeing more snaps during training camp with both Heath Miller and David Johnson on the PUP list, but he also expects Miller to work hard as he fights to get back on the field after his ACL injury last year.

"He's so professional in everything that he does," said Spaeth. "I don't know his timeline or what's going to happen. I don't want to make predictions but I'd say this, he's so professional, he does everything exactly by the book and he works hard and he's working really hard at getting back. It wouldn't surprise me if he was back (for the start of the regular season)."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Making their presence felt

Kearstin Schweitzer and Javé Brown spent part of 2023 training camp working with the Steelers personnel department through the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship
news

5 for Friday: Steelers leave Saint Vincent behind, not forgotten

Team built on a good offseason with a strong training camp
news

Practice Report: Aug. 17

After a physical camp, this was a day to fine tune some things in advance of Saturday's game
news

Camp Blog: Wrapping things up

Follow along for all of the latest from Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 17

When this photo was taken in 1971, Bradshaw was the starter but had yet to become a star
news

Practice Report: Aug. 16

Tomlin: 'I just wanted to focus on physicality in the line of scrimmage run game'
news

Parker named HOF finalist

Former Steelers coach Buddy Parker is one step closer to being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

Practice Report: Aug. 15

Diontae Johnson's catch won 7-Shots for the offense, but the defense would rebound later
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 15

There was a 3-way QB battle that developed into a 'controversy' during the 1974 season
news

New Steelers Hall of Honor exhibits on display

Fans can enjoy the newest exhibits, just put on display at the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, located at Acrisure Stadium
news

'He's quick to key and trigger'

Late arrival Kwon Alexander has hit the ground running for Steelers
Advertising