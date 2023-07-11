Camp Countdown: Wanting another one

As the Steelers prepare to head to Saint Vincent College for training camp, we are taking a look back at training camp from the Steelers Super Bowl seasons. Today's spotlight is the 1979 training camp.

* * *

The Steelers went into the 1979 training camp trying to do something no team in NFL history had ever done.

Win their fourth Super Bowl.

And they caught the attention of many around the NFL has they headed to Saint Vincent College.

"If anything concerns me about the Steelers, it's that I just wish they weren't so good," said NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle. "They've built a fantastic football team there. I don't want them to win too much. If helps fans in other cities when the Super Bowl trophy gets passed around the league a little more."

While Rozelle wanted the Steelers to share the glory, the Steelers were content being stingy.

Coming off a win in Super Bowl XIII, there was one goal in mind.

Repeat.

"From the feedback I'm getting from the veterans, they want another one," said Coach Chuck Noll. "That's a good sign. This is an ongoing thing. We've got to meet these challenges day-to-day as they arrive. You have to have the enthusiasm, the desire, the craving for victory.

"I think we're probably a little wiser having gone through that thing. You still have to have the craving for the contact, competitiveness, and the willingness to meet the challenge.