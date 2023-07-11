training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Camp Countdown: Wanting another one

Jul 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

As the Steelers prepare to head to Saint Vincent College for training camp, we are taking a look back at training camp from the Steelers Super Bowl seasons. Today's spotlight is the 1979 training camp.

* * *

The Steelers went into the 1979 training camp trying to do something no team in NFL history had ever done.

Win their fourth Super Bowl.

And they caught the attention of many around the NFL has they headed to Saint Vincent College.

"If anything concerns me about the Steelers, it's that I just wish they weren't so good," said NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle. "They've built a fantastic football team there. I don't want them to win too much. If helps fans in other cities when the Super Bowl trophy gets passed around the league a little more."

While Rozelle wanted the Steelers to share the glory, the Steelers were content being stingy.

Coming off a win in Super Bowl XIII, there was one goal in mind.

Repeat.

"From the feedback I'm getting from the veterans, they want another one," said Coach Chuck Noll. "That's a good sign. This is an ongoing thing. We've got to meet these challenges day-to-day as they arrive. You have to have the enthusiasm, the desire, the craving for victory.

"I think we're probably a little wiser having gone through that thing. You still have to have the craving for the contact, competitiveness, and the willingness to meet the challenge.

"We feel we've got a great deal of depth at every position with our rookies. We figure there is going to be a great deal of competition at a lot of spots. We've got young players who are ready to make the push to be starters. It's time some of them show they can take command on the field."

PHOTOS: Training Camp through the years

Take a look at Steelers Training Camp through the years

1962-1963
1 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
2 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
3 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
4 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
5 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
6 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
7 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
8 / 68

1962-1963

1964-1966
9 / 68

1964-1966

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1964-1966
10 / 68

1964-1966

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1964-1966
11 / 68

1964-1966

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1964-1966
12 / 68

1964-1966

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1967
13 / 68

1967

1969
14 / 68

1969

1970
15 / 68

1970

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1971
16 / 68

1971

1972
17 / 68

1972

1973
18 / 68

1973

1974
19 / 68

1974

1975
20 / 68

1975

1976
21 / 68

1976

1977
22 / 68

1977

1978
23 / 68

1978

1979
24 / 68

1979

1980
25 / 68

1980

1981
26 / 68

1981

1981
27 / 68

1981

1982
28 / 68

1982

1983
29 / 68

1983

1984
30 / 68

1984

1985
31 / 68

1985

1986
32 / 68

1986

1987
33 / 68

1987

1988
34 / 68

1988

1989
35 / 68

1989

1990
36 / 68

1990

1991
37 / 68

1991

1992
38 / 68

1992

1993
39 / 68

1993

1994
40 / 68

1994

1995
41 / 68

1995

1996
42 / 68

1996

1997
43 / 68

1997

1998
44 / 68

1998

1999
45 / 68

1999

2000
46 / 68

2000

2001
47 / 68

2001

2002
48 / 68

2002

2003
49 / 68

2003

2004
50 / 68

2004

2005
51 / 68

2005

2006
52 / 68

2006

2007
53 / 68

2007

2008
54 / 68

2008

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
2009
55 / 68

2009

AP Images
2010
56 / 68

2010

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
2011
57 / 68

2011

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
2012
58 / 68

2012

AP Images
2013
59 / 68

2013

2014
60 / 68

2014

AP Images
2015
61 / 68

2015

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2016
62 / 68

2016

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2017
63 / 68

2017

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2018
64 / 68

2018

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019
65 / 68

2019

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2020
66 / 68

2020

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2021
67 / 68

2021

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
68 / 68

2022

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While training camp was base camp for beginning their 'defense' of being Super Bowl champions, defensive tackle Joe Greene was quick to point out that there is only one place that title is defended.

"It's nice to reflect on last year and what we accomplished then," said Greene. "But that won't mean anything to us this year. And we're not starting the defense of our Super Bowl now. You defend your title in the Super Bowl. We've got to take them one game at a time.

"You don't defend the Super Bowl during the regular season. You don't let the pressure of trying to defend it bother you before you get there. That's how you lost it. You defend it on the turf you won it.

"Football is a hard game, and the only way you're going to enjoy it is to realize all the rewards that go along with winning."

The Steelers realized those rewards in 1979, when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV, winning their fourth Lombardi Trophy as they defended their title in the right place.

Related Content

news

Camp Countdown: Getting back on track

A look at what was happening in Steelers training camp in 1978

news

Camp Countdown: Facing the challenge

A look at what was happening in Steelers training camp in 1975

news

Camp Countdown: A unique start

A look at what was happening in Steelers training camp in 1974

news

Steelers training camp schedule released

The Steelers first open practice at Saint Vincent College will be July 27

news

Labriola on the win over the Jaguars

Tomlin: 'Obviously we've got some correcting and some things to do based on that performance'

news

Tomlin on Bush, O-line, heat, Leal

'He's competing, he's making some plays, and I'm excited about him answering some of those questions'

news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 20

If Warren is to win a spot on the 53-man roster, he better not fumble in preseason games anymore

news

Practice report: Aug. 18

During the final padded practice at SVC, everyone held their breath when Cam limped to the bench

news

Practice report: Aug. 17

So far, this week has been, and may continue to be, a home run for Kenny Pickett

news

Practice report: Aug. 16

During Tuesday's session, Harvin stretched his leg with 6 punts that traveled 60-plus yards

news

Weidl understands what it takes

'It means a little bit more when you're from the area and you work for this team'

Advertising