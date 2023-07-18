Camp Countdown: One goal in mind

One player who wanted it bad was running back Jerome Bettis. Bettis had considered retiring the year before, but his teammates talked him into one more season, with the hope for him to return to his hometown of Detroit, Michigan where Super Bowl XL was set to be played.

"Win the Super Bowl. It's not about the regular season," said Bettis when coming to camp that year. "I was at an autograph signing and guys said '16-0! 16-0!' And I said it doesn't matter what the record is. You can go 10-6 and make the playoffs. That's the bottom line…10-6 in the playoffs and a chance to win the Super Bowl, that's all that matters."

Training camp is always where the journey begins and there were concerns with some roster changes and everyone knowing what the team was now capable of.

"The biggest concern I have is making sure we understand that we aren't just going to be able to pick up where we left off," said Cowher. "We got there because we kind of went into training camp with a chip on our shoulder, we backed ourselves into a wall early in that season.

"We kind of went into each game realizing we had no margin for error. We created a demeanor with our football team that was built on unselfishness, this sense of no matter who was in there we were going to find a way to get it done, and we can't lose that. Just because of what we did last year record-wise, and people say you have a lot of people coming back you should be able to repeat that, it wasn't so much the people, it was our approach. We can't lose that approach."