Camp Countdown: Getting back on track

"The people who produce in practice are the ones who are going to get to play in the preseason games," said Noll. "That's going to be a problem for the guy who happens to look bad in practice but is a game player, but that's the way things have to be."

Noll liked the group that he brought together for the '78 campaign, but he also understood the challenge ahead.

And there was no time better than camp to get the challenge started.

"We think we can put a pretty good football team together," said Noll. "But we've got to go to camp and see what we have and what we need to work on."

What players wanted to work on was getting back to Super Bowl greatness. After winning two in a row, and then going two years without hoisting a trophy, the desire was strong to get back to the glory years.

"We know we're not the top guy on the block anymore," said defensive tackle Joe Greene. "And that's something everyone strives to be. We want to get back."

Greene said he expected to see the Steelers in the playoffs in 1978, but how far they would go, he wasn't saying.

"I don't know how far we'll go, but I see us in it," said Greene. "I can't see us falling into a team of mediocrity."

He was spot on.