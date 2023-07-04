training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Camp Countdown: Getting back on track

Jul 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

As the Steelers prepare to head to Saint Vincent College for training camp, we are taking a look back at training camp from the Steelers Super Bowl seasons. Today's spotlight is the 1978 training camp.

* * *

The Steelers headed into their 1978 training camp at Saint Vincent College with a few less players on their roster.

And it was by choice.

"For starters we've cut down on the number of players we're taking to camp," said Coach Chuck Noll. "We've got 16 less in camp because we didn't want to hit the point of saturation where we couldn't look at everybody."

Coming off a season when they finished with a 9-5 record, Noll wanted to be sure he was able to evaluate every aspect of the team, especially with fewer preseason games as the regular season expanded from 14 to 16 games.

And that evaluation began with the rookies, the first group to report. By the time the veterans arrived, camp was full blown as they prepared for an early preseason game against Baltimore on Aug. 5.

PHOTOS: Training Camp through the years

Take a look at Steelers Training Camp through the years

1962-1963
1 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
2 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
3 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
4 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
5 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
6 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
7 / 68

1962-1963

1962-1963
8 / 68

1962-1963

1964-1966
9 / 68

1964-1966

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1964-1966
10 / 68

1964-1966

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1964-1966
11 / 68

1964-1966

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1964-1966
12 / 68

1964-1966

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1967
13 / 68

1967

1969
14 / 68

1969

1970
15 / 68

1970

Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
1971
16 / 68

1971

1972
17 / 68

1972

1973
18 / 68

1973

1974
19 / 68

1974

1975
20 / 68

1975

1976
21 / 68

1976

1977
22 / 68

1977

1978
23 / 68

1978

1979
24 / 68

1979

1980
25 / 68

1980

1981
26 / 68

1981

1981
27 / 68

1981

1982
28 / 68

1982

1983
29 / 68

1983

1984
30 / 68

1984

1985
31 / 68

1985

1986
32 / 68

1986

1987
33 / 68

1987

1988
34 / 68

1988

1989
35 / 68

1989

1990
36 / 68

1990

1991
37 / 68

1991

1992
38 / 68

1992

1993
39 / 68

1993

1994
40 / 68

1994

1995
41 / 68

1995

1996
42 / 68

1996

1997
43 / 68

1997

1998
44 / 68

1998

1999
45 / 68

1999

2000
46 / 68

2000

2001
47 / 68

2001

2002
48 / 68

2002

2003
49 / 68

2003

2004
50 / 68

2004

2005
51 / 68

2005

2006
52 / 68

2006

2007
53 / 68

2007

2008
54 / 68

2008

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
2009
55 / 68

2009

AP Images
2010
56 / 68

2010

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
2011
57 / 68

2011

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
2012
58 / 68

2012

AP Images
2013
59 / 68

2013

2014
60 / 68

2014

AP Images
2015
61 / 68

2015

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2016
62 / 68

2016

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2017
63 / 68

2017

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2018
64 / 68

2018

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019
65 / 68

2019

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2020
66 / 68

2020

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2021
67 / 68

2021

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
68 / 68

2022

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"The people who produce in practice are the ones who are going to get to play in the preseason games," said Noll. "That's going to be a problem for the guy who happens to look bad in practice but is a game player, but that's the way things have to be."

Noll liked the group that he brought together for the '78 campaign, but he also understood the challenge ahead.

And there was no time better than camp to get the challenge started.

"We think we can put a pretty good football team together," said Noll. "But we've got to go to camp and see what we have and what we need to work on."

What players wanted to work on was getting back to Super Bowl greatness. After winning two in a row, and then going two years without hoisting a trophy, the desire was strong to get back to the glory years.

"We know we're not the top guy on the block anymore," said defensive tackle Joe Greene. "And that's something everyone strives to be. We want to get back."

Greene said he expected to see the Steelers in the playoffs in 1978, but how far they would go, he wasn't saying.

"I don't know how far we'll go, but I see us in it," said Greene. "I can't see us falling into a team of mediocrity."

He was spot on.

While he didn't predict it, the 1978 Steelers became the top guy on the block, winning Super Bowl XIII over the Dallas Cowboys in Miami, Florida for their third Lombardi Trophy.

Related Content

news

Camp Countdown: Facing the challenge

A look at what was happening in Steelers training camp in 1975

news

Camp Countdown: A unique start

A look at what was happening in Steelers training camp in 1974

news

Steelers training camp schedule released

The Steelers first open practice at Saint Vincent College will be July 27

news

Labriola on the win over the Jaguars

Tomlin: 'Obviously we've got some correcting and some things to do based on that performance'

news

Tomlin on Bush, O-line, heat, Leal

'He's competing, he's making some plays, and I'm excited about him answering some of those questions'

news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 20

If Warren is to win a spot on the 53-man roster, he better not fumble in preseason games anymore

news

Practice report: Aug. 18

During the final padded practice at SVC, everyone held their breath when Cam limped to the bench

news

Practice report: Aug. 17

So far, this week has been, and may continue to be, a home run for Kenny Pickett

news

Practice report: Aug. 16

During Tuesday's session, Harvin stretched his leg with 6 punts that traveled 60-plus yards

news

Weidl understands what it takes

'It means a little bit more when you're from the area and you work for this team'

news

Practice report: Aug. 15

This time, Maulet's interception helped the defense dominate the period devoted to two-minute

Advertising