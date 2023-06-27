Camp Countdown: Facing the challenge

They might not have had a schedule, but they did have a mission – repeat as Super Bowl champs.

"If we can have the same single-mindedness, the same dedication on the field as well as off the field, and the same high quality of leadership we had last year, I see no reason why we can't win the Super Bowl again," said backup quarterback Terry Hanratty. "Certainly, the talent is there. But, if anybody thinks winning the Super Bowl as second time will be easy, they're crazy.

"For us, the challenge is definitely still there. We have so many years of losing to make up for, I don't think complacency will be much of a factor until we win four or five Super Bowls. Our image is still that of a loser and once is not enough to change that image."

That image is something the players were setting out to change in 1975 and prove the 1974 season wasn't a fluke.

"We'll be a marked team from the start and the outside pressures will be so much greater," said defensive end Dwight White. "It's going to take a lot of luck, believe me.

"I don't know why it is, but I think a lot of people look upon our win last January (Super Bowl IX) as a fluke. I think the public, not the people of Pittsburgh, but the general public across the country think that the first time you win a Super Bowl is a fluke. Win it a second time, and they call you a dynasty. The second one is the key to the proper form of recognition. Because we've lost for so long, some people still write off all the great, positive things we've done the last few years.

"In their minds we're still born losers. So, that's our challenge for this year. Win another Super Bowl and change their minds and, of course, our image. I think we can do it unless our luck turns awfully sour."