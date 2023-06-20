Camp Countdown: A unique start

But after a draft that landed future Hall of Fames in receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth, linebacker Jack Lambert, and center Mike Webster, as well as free agent safety Donnie Shell, the Steelers plans were in good shape. The rookies reported to camp as they were not part of the players union and with jobs on the line many of them got right to work.

"We may have to slow down the process a bit, but for the most part we'll just proceed normally," said Noll. "How much the strike will affect us as a team can't be determined. It's mostly an individual thing. But there are problems, no question.

"The limited number of players we'll have in camp will shorten our work a little bit, which is probably just as well. We'll have enough to practice, and we'll have fewer players to coach. That should enable us to work a little closer with some of the players."

The number of players available grew when some crossed the picket line, and the strike ended after 44 days.