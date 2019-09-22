Bush is Digest Player of the Week

DEVIN BUSH
Inside Linebacker
SANTA CLARA, Ca. – It was not going to be a showcase of offenses today at Levi's Stadium, especially for a Steelers team playing without Ben Roethlisberger. It was going to be up to the defense, and even though the Steelers lost, 24-20, to fall to 0-3, their defense was productive in the area of recording takeaways.
The Steelers had two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, and the team finished plus-3 in turnover ratio. Devin Bush led the team with 11 tackles, and he recovered two fumbles. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had five tackles, a quarterback pressure, an interception, and a forced fumble in his first game in a Steelers uniform; Stephon Tuitt, who had seven tackles and the team's only sack; JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had three catches for 81 yards, including a 76-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown; Diontae Johnson, who caught three passes for 52 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown; and Jordan Berry, who averaged 52.3 yards on his six punts.