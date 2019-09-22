Bush is Digest Player of the Week

DEVIN BUSH

Inside Linebacker

SANTA CLARA, Ca. – It was not going to be a showcase of offenses today at Levi's Stadium, especially for a Steelers team playing without Ben Roethlisberger. It was going to be up to the defense, and even though the Steelers lost, 24-20, to fall to 0-3, their defense was productive in the area of recording takeaways.

The Steelers had two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, and the team finished plus-3 in turnover ratio. Devin Bush led the team with 11 tackles, and he recovered two fumbles. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.