Burns gets his feet wet

Sep 02, 2016 at 05:02 AM

CHARLOTTE - Artie Burns had to wait until the finale at Carolina to finally see the field this preseason, but once he got there he saw plenty.
And that was what Burns was hoping for all along.

"Just get my hands on a couple balls, make a couple of tackles," he said after the Steelers' 18-6 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.

"I was out there with my team and my guys, showing everybody what I can do. It felt real good to be out there again."

Burns started at cornerback and played the first two quarters.

A bad angle by Burns contributed to running back Cameron Artis-Payne darting around left end for 15 yards late in the first quarter.

And Burns allowed a 12-yard completion to wide receiver Keyarris Garret on second-and-10 from the Steelers' 41-yard line in the second quarter.

But the Steelers' No. 1 pick was also able to help limit that Carolina drive to just three points with a diving pass defensed on third-and-7 from the Steelers' 10, a play that almost resulted in Burns' first interception.

"I gotta get my ball skills better," he said.

GAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 4 at Carolina Panthers

Game action from the Steelers' 2016 preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

No Title
1 / 107
No Title
2 / 107
No Title
3 / 107
No Title
4 / 107
No Title
5 / 107
No Title
6 / 107
No Title
7 / 107
No Title
8 / 107
No Title
9 / 107
No Title
10 / 107
No Title
11 / 107
No Title
12 / 107
No Title
13 / 107
No Title
14 / 107
No Title
15 / 107
No Title
16 / 107
No Title
17 / 107
No Title
18 / 107
No Title
19 / 107
No Title
20 / 107
No Title
21 / 107
No Title
22 / 107
No Title
23 / 107
No Title
24 / 107
No Title
25 / 107
No Title
26 / 107
No Title
27 / 107
No Title
28 / 107
No Title
29 / 107
No Title
30 / 107
No Title
31 / 107
No Title
32 / 107
No Title
33 / 107
No Title
34 / 107
No Title
35 / 107
No Title
36 / 107
No Title
37 / 107
No Title
38 / 107
No Title
39 / 107
No Title
40 / 107
No Title
41 / 107
No Title
42 / 107
No Title
43 / 107
No Title
44 / 107
No Title
45 / 107
No Title
46 / 107
No Title
47 / 107
No Title
48 / 107
No Title
49 / 107
No Title
50 / 107
No Title
51 / 107
No Title
52 / 107
No Title
53 / 107
No Title
54 / 107
No Title
55 / 107
No Title
56 / 107
No Title
57 / 107
No Title
58 / 107
No Title
59 / 107
No Title
60 / 107
No Title
61 / 107
No Title
62 / 107
No Title
63 / 107
No Title
64 / 107
No Title
65 / 107
No Title
66 / 107
No Title
67 / 107
No Title
68 / 107
No Title
69 / 107
No Title
70 / 107
No Title
71 / 107
No Title
72 / 107
No Title
73 / 107
No Title
74 / 107
No Title
75 / 107
No Title
76 / 107
No Title
77 / 107
No Title
78 / 107
No Title
79 / 107
No Title
80 / 107
No Title
81 / 107
No Title
82 / 107
No Title
83 / 107
No Title
84 / 107
No Title
85 / 107
No Title
86 / 107
No Title
87 / 107
No Title
88 / 107
No Title
89 / 107
No Title
90 / 107
No Title
91 / 107
No Title
92 / 107
No Title
93 / 107
No Title
94 / 107
No Title
95 / 107
No Title
96 / 107
No Title
97 / 107
No Title
98 / 107
No Title
99 / 107
No Title
100 / 107
No Title
101 / 107
No Title
102 / 107
No Title
103 / 107
No Title
104 / 107
No Title
105 / 107
No Title
106 / 107
No Title
107 / 107
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Burns also broke up a subsequent throw to the goal line with a well-timed hit on Garret.

Perhaps most significantly, he reported no issues with the quad injury that had nagged him throughout training camp.

"I'm healthy, real healthy," Burns said.

The question now involves what type of role he'll be able to assume in the regular season.

"I really don't know," Burns said. "I have to take it day by day, come to work every day and see what my role is going to be."

Head coach Mike Tomlin was glad to see Burns take a significant step just before the preseason  came to an end.

"It was important for him to play because he hadn't," Tomlin said. "It was good to see him go through a process of game readiness and go out there and execute.

"Hopefully, he can check off some of the boxes that go along with playing and focus on what's real next week."

ARGUMENT COMPLETED: Seventh-round pick Tyler Matakevich's last statement toward securing a roster spot at inside linebacker included a hard tackle of wide receiver LaRon Byrd on a 12-yard punt return in the second quarter.

Matakevich was in on four tackles on defense and two on special teams.

"I did everything I could," Matakevich said. "I learned a lot this preseason from 'Jerry O' (inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky), (Lawrence) Timmons, (Ryan) Shazier, all these guys.

"Hopefully, I did enough. I gave everything I had."

Matakevich said he's felt capable of playing at this level since the first week of camp.

"At the end of the day you just play football," he said. "You can't get caught up in the moment. You just have to relax, take a deep breath and play the play.

"I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. I was in a great position in a great organization. I feel like I did everything I could."

AT HOME IN THE SLOT: Wide receiver Eli Rogers worked as the No. 1 slot receiver and expects to be doing so when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 12 against the Redskins.

"I just came out and put everything on film consistently," Rogers said of his preseason. "I just came in, worked hard, got better every day and gained some type of trust with (quarterback) Ben (Roethlisberger) and the coaching staff."

For Rogers, an undrafted free agent from Louisville in 2015 who spent last season on the injured reserve list after suffering a foot injury in early August, an anticipated roster spot is just the beginning.

"I already knew this was going to happen," he said. "For it to happen right now and come to fruition, it's a blessing. But at the end of the day I knew.

"It's a great feeling but I'm ready to move on next week and prepare."  

HE SAID IT: "All you can really ask for is an opportunity to get on the field. From Day One I've had that opportunity. I was here for OTAs and all of training camp this year instead of coming in after the third preseason game last year. I'm a lot more comfortable with the scheme and a lot more prepared. I did everything I could, I'm feeling good." _ Linebacker L.J. Fort on whether he did enough this preseason to make the team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'There was no excuse not to get the job done'

Ben, Bell look ahead after finishing short of Super Bowl.
news

'It means a lot'

Franchise sacks record highlights regular-season finale.
news

'We had 'em, had 'em again, but didn't'

Steelers come to grips with near miss.
news

Whatever it takes

Bell: 'We can win a shootout against anybody.'
news

'Giving up is not an option'

Steelers pray for Shazier, play for Shazier.
news

'Did he really do that?'

Brown's spectacular catch saves day vs. Green Bay
news

Follow the leader

Roethlisberger rallies offense before second-half explosion.
news

Defense answers Tomlin's challenge

Lions repeatedly denied in red zone, at goal line.
news

Tuitt on Harrison: 'That's storybook stuff'

Late sack from ageless linebacker helps seal the deal in KC.
news

Roethlisberger honored to honor Rooney

Ceremony preceding win over Minnesota 'very appropriate'.
news

Brown and Ben do it again

Slow start turns into a big day in Cleveland.
news

Colbert: Steelers 'very fortunate' to get Haden

Chances to acquire 'starter-capable guys' rare at this point of a preseason.
Advertising