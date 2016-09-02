Burns gets his feet wet

"I did everything I could," Matakevich said. "I learned a lot this preseason from 'Jerry O' (inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky), (Lawrence) Timmons, (Ryan) Shazier, all these guys.

"Hopefully, I did enough. I gave everything I had."

Matakevich said he's felt capable of playing at this level since the first week of camp.

"At the end of the day you just play football," he said. "You can't get caught up in the moment. You just have to relax, take a deep breath and play the play.

"I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. I was in a great position in a great organization. I feel like I did everything I could."

AT HOME IN THE SLOT: Wide receiver Eli Rogers worked as the No. 1 slot receiver and expects to be doing so when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 12 against the Redskins.

"I just came out and put everything on film consistently," Rogers said of his preseason. "I just came in, worked hard, got better every day and gained some type of trust with (quarterback) Ben (Roethlisberger) and the coaching staff."

For Rogers, an undrafted free agent from Louisville in 2015 who spent last season on the injured reserve list after suffering a foot injury in early August, an anticipated roster spot is just the beginning.

"I already knew this was going to happen," he said. "For it to happen right now and come to fruition, it's a blessing. But at the end of the day I knew.

"It's a great feeling but I'm ready to move on next week and prepare."