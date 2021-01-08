Browns are talking about T.J., Cam and more

Coach Kevin Stefanski on the Steelers offense being more willing to throw the deep ball recently:

"I think they are capable of playing any style. They have the ability with the players they have and the scheme they have to chuck it 50 times, they can run it 50 times. I just think we have to see as we get in there early in that game, understand what their game plan is, how they are trying to attack us. I think they're capable of running it or passing it in any fashion they desire."

Running back Kareem Hunt on if the Steelers' defensive scheme causes the offense to adjust:

"They have a lot of different fronts. They line up very different. I would say so. It is a good defense."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield on T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward:

"Those two players are special guys, All-Pro guys that you have to know where they're at. You can't let them wreck the game."

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on facing Roethlisberger, given how he has played against the Browns in the past:

"The biggest thing for us is just focusing on what we have to do. A lot of times, you can get caught up in everything else that is going on. We have respect for them. It has been kind of a one-sided battle for a long time, but this is a different team. That is it. It is just a different team. I think that you see it on the film, and you see on the field on Sundays. You just see the energy that the players, the coaches and just Cleveland in general has. Like I said, it is just a different team. Once again, we are looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity."

Tackle Jack Conklin on playing against Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt this week:

"They are two really great guys, really good players. That is another challenge with how good they are at getting after the passer. It is going to be something that is obviously right in front of me with T.J. and having to go do that and then having Cam come in. It is another challenge, but we are up for the task. It is going to take a lot of studying and getting things ready this week to prepare for it, but it is playoff football. Anything can happen, and we are excited for the opportunity to play these guys, get the Steelers at full strength and show them what we can do."

Conklin on what makes Watt tough to block:

"It just really comes down to his speed. He does a really good job – it is impressive to see – of studying the teams and the tape. He does a really good job of timing up the cadence, getting off and getting up the field. You really have to be at the top of your game getting off of the ball, as well because, he is going to get full steam going and you have to beat him to that point."