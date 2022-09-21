Browns are talking about Minkah, Mitch and more

Running back Nick Chubb on the Steelers defense:

"The same thing as every year. They are a great unit up front. They have great players. A very physical, a very fast team. They are a great team, especially on defense. It will be a challenge for us like every time we play them, but we look forward to it."

Stefanski on T.J. Watt being out:

"He is a great player. Have a ton of respect for him. He finds ways to impact the game. Obviously, I am hoping he gets better. He is a great player."

Tight end David Njoku on the defense without Watt:

"With or without him they're a great defense. We have our hands full. It will be a fun game Thursday night. Obviously, a big rivalry team so you've got to just follow what we've got to do, follow our instincts and we'll be okay."

Guard Joel Bitonio on what he has seen on film so far from the Steelers:

"I've watched a little bit of tape on them. I've watched their game, seen some highlights. I've watched a couple of drives from this season. From what I can tell from the couple of drives their defense is still playing at a really high level. T.J. Watt is obviously a big piece, but they still have some really, really good players on their defense. It will be a big challenge for us."

Brissett on how different the defense is without Watt:

"They still look good to me. I think New England still did things to help mitigate as much as possible. They still have good players. Obviously, I know they wish they had T.J. out there, but I am sure those guys on the other side of the ball are happy that they get to go out there and play some football, play in the National Football League, make plays and make names for themselves. Watching that film, you can see that."

Brissett on if having Watt out makes the Steelers defense more manageable:

"It is the NFL. Nothing is manageable. All of this stuff is hard. Like I said, I am sure he wants to be out there, and they want him out there, but listen, this league is hard. They have good players, good coaches and good scheme, and I am sure they are going to have things that we haven't prepared for."

Receiver Amari Cooper on Steelers secondary:

"Minkah back there is a heck of a player. Really the full package in terms of instincts, his IQ, ball skills. And he will also come up and make plays in the run game as far as tackling. He's their leader back there and everything starts with him. We have to be very aware of where he is at all times. The other guys are complementary and make plays as well. It's going to be a great challenge for the receivers' room."