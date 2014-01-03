Brown wins AP All-Pro Honors

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is a second-team All-Pro selection by the Associated Press. Brown is a second-team selection along with the Bengals A.J. Green and Broncos Demaryius Thomas. The first-team selections were the Lions Calvin Johnson and Browns receiver Josh Gordon.
Brown, the Steelers 2013 MVP and a Pro Bowl selection as a receiver and punt returner, is the only Steelers' player to be selected to the team.
Brown, who won the MVP award twice in his four seasons, finished the 2013 season with 1,499 receiving yards, a Steelers single season record.