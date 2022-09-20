Brown named Steelers Coach of the Week

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 3

Mike Brown, Hempfield High School

Billed as the Steelers Showcase Game of the Week, the Hempfield Spartans and Coach Mike Brown travelled to Shaler and defeated the Titans 48-7 to move to 4-0 on the season. This is the first time the Spartans have been undefeated since 1971. Coach Brown, in just his second year as head coach, has their offense averaging more than 48 points per game this season.