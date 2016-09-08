Brown isn't sweating potential Norman matchup

TIGHT END DILEMMA:** The Steelers have had periodic issues with opposing tight ends in recent seasons, including last season.

New England's Rob Gronkowski (five catches, 94 yards, three TDs), San Diego's Antonio Gates (9-92-2) and Cleveland's Gary Barnidge (6-65-1 on Nov. 15) all found the end zone in games against the Steelers in 2015.

That's something TE Jordan Reed did with regularity for the Redskins last season while leading Washington in receptions (87), receiving yards (952) and receiving touchdowns (11) in the regular season. He accounted for nine catches, 120 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs against Green Bay.

"Quite frankly, it's going to require a number of schematic approaches and personnel approaches to minimize his impact on the game," Tomlin observed.

Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert played with Reed at Florida in 2009-10 and appreciates the challenge for the defense confronting Reed presents.

"He's so dynamic," Gilbert said. "He's one of those guys, he runs the routes as well as your best receiver on any team. So he's a matchup nightmare for any of the linebackers or any of the safeties that try to cover him.

"The guy has tremendous hands, good hips, good moves. I don't know if they use him in the blocking game as much but I know he's a hell of a route runner and a catcher. He torched a lot of defenses at Florida. He's a special talent.

"I know our guys have an extra day to prepare for him but as far as seeing any tight ends like that, there aren't many like that across this league. He's a dangerous threat."

Added defensive coordinator Keith Butler: "I don't think you;re going to completely shut him out. We're just going to try to keep him from killing us."