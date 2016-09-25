Player of the Week

Brown is Digest Player of the Week

Sep 25, 2016 at 12:37 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

**

ANTONIO BROWN** Wide Receiver

PHILADELPHIA – After every game – preseason, regular season, and postseason – since the start of the 1988 season, there has been a Steelers Digest Player of the Week. And there will be one today, too, even though the team's performance in this 34-3 loss to the Eagles looked to be a complete and total butt-kicking.

But with 12 catches for 140 yards, Antonio Brown is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered was Jordan Berry, who averaged 55  yards on his three punts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

His first 100-yard game as a pro was a big part of a 23-19 win over Green Bay
news

Alexander is Digest Player of the Week

His INT in the end zone with 6 seconds left was the difference
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Stat line included 1.5 sacks, 2 hits on the QB, and 1 tackle-for-loss
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

Completing 91.7 percent in the second half led to his 6th comeback win in 18 starts
news

Pickens is Digest Player of Week

He caught, he ran, he blocked, he scored in 17-10 victory over Ravens
news

Harris is Digest Player of Week

He finished with both the longest run (23 yards) and the longest reception (32 yards)
news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

His night included multiple touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

His interception opened the scoring, and his strip-sack set up the game's decisive points
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

3 sacks vs. 49ers ties Harrison for top spot in franchise history with 80.5
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

His contributions included a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and sharing the 'green dot' responsibilities
news

Herbig is Digest Player of Week

The rookie OLB from Wisconsin now has 2.5 sacks during his first NFL preseason
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

With limited exposure in the preseason opener, Pickett delivered exactly his team needed
Advertising