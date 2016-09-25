Brown is Digest Player of the Week

**
ANTONIO BROWN** Wide Receiver
PHILADELPHIA – After every game – preseason, regular season, and postseason – since the start of the 1988 season, there has been a Steelers Digest Player of the Week. And there will be one today, too, even though the team's performance in this 34-3 loss to the Eagles looked to be a complete and total butt-kicking.
But with 12 catches for 140 yards, Antonio Brown is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered was Jordan Berry, who averaged 55 yards on his three punts.