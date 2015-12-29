Breaking down the tape: An abrupt halt

ABRUPT HALT:** RBs DeAngelo Williams and Fitz Toussaint carried a combined five times for 52 yards, including a 30-yard scamper by Williams, to open the Steelers' first possession.

But on third-and-4 from the Baltimore 28-yard line things changed.

The Steelers go with a three-tight ends, two-wide receivers empty set. QB Ben Roethlisberger throws for TE Jesse James, who had lined up in a bunch-right with fellow TEs heath Miller and Matt Spaeth, at the line of scrimmage. But Miller isn't able to get a clean block on SS Will Hill III, who holds up James until help arrives. LB Daryl Smith, after being blocked by Spaeth, LB C.J. Mosley and CB Shareece Wright all converge on the ball and Smith prevents James from falling forward for the yard he needed to move the chains.

On fourth-and-1 from the Baltimore 25 the Steelers gambled and lost.

With Spaeth and Miller lined up to the right and wide receivers Darrius Heyward-Bey and Antonio Brown lined up wide left, Roethlisberger accepts the snap from under center and feeds Williams.

The Ravens have nine defenders in the box and 10 within 5 yards of the ball, get penetration and are able to re-establish the line of scrimmage a yard further up the field as LG Ramon Foster pulls to his right and falls down before Williams accepts Roethlisberger's handoff. LB Courtney Upshaw and Smith met Williams at the 26, 2 yards shy of the sticks.

LT Alejandro Villanueva, C Cody Wallace, RG David DeCastro, RT Marcus Gilbert, Miller and Spaeth also end up on the ground on the play.

And just like that a once-promising drive fizzled.

To the Steelers' regret, it wouldn't be the last time.