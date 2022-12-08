Boswell returns to practice

Kicker Chris Boswell returned to practice on Thursday but still remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to activate Boswell, or he will have to remain on the list for the remainder of the season.

Boswell was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Nov. 10 and had to miss at least four games.

Boswell had been dealing with a right groin injury that forced him to miss the Week 8 game against the Eagles, and then the last four games on the Reserve/Injured List.

Boswell, who is in his eighth season, has connected on 12 of 16 field goals this season (75%), with a long of 59 yards, and has hit on all nine of his extra point attempts.