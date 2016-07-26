Boswell: 'It took a toll on me'

His memory has slowly come back, he is able to work again, and physically he is fine. But there is something different. It's not really something Boswell can completely explain, it's just that his father isn't the same person he was before the accident happened.

"Now he's fine, he has all of his memories, it's just he's just a different person," said Boswell. "His emotions are different, kind of the way he acts is different. Mentally he's a different person. To grow up with my dad, for 22 years, just for him to be a completely different person. It's taken some adjustment. He's still the fun loving guy he has always been, just got a different way about him now. It's just a little bit of adjusting. It all happens for a reason, and I've got to trust it."

The one it's been toughest on is Boswell's mother Dawn, who he has said is his inspiration and someone he has unlimited respect and admiration for.

"To be married to him for 30 years and he has an accident and wakes up two weeks later and he's a completely different person," said Boswell. "It takes some getting used to and takes some adjustment and patience from my mom. All of this happened so suddenly. It's not his fault he changed, it's not her fault he changed. It was a freak accident. It's a tough road, but it's not anything impossible really.

"She never quit, she's never given up. She has her days when it's dark, but it's a bigger picture, better picture, happy, just hard."

The entire situation has given Boswell a completely different perspective on life, one where he appreciates every moment, every opportunity.