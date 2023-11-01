Born to run

But this season the Steelers are No. 28 in the NFL in rushing (79.7 yards per game) heading into Thursday night's game against Tennessee.

"We have to continue to push," Canada emphasized. "We're coming into a point where we gotta start seeing some improvement in all aspects of it.

"But, obviously, our run game, we have a lot of time invested. We believe we want to be a good running team. Put our finger on what it is? It's whatever happens on that play. But we certainly want to see that increase and improve."

The offense is also continuing to sort through how and when to get the ball to wide receiver George Pickens.