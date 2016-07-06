Blount's play brought about a rule change

"When they changed the bump-and-run rule, we all had to adjust," said Blount. "If you're an athlete, a player, you make the adjustment. You know what the rules are. You play within the rules, and you let your ability take you to whatever it can take you to."

Blount arrived at training camp in 1975 with his head shaved, claiming it was to stay cool, but others convinced it was to give him a more menacing look on the field. It apparently worked as he had his best season and was named Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year, finishing the year with 11 interceptions. He finished his career with 57 interceptions and two touchdowns and 13 fumble recoveries with two touchdowns.

Blount was named All-Pro four times and played in five Pro Bowls. He was a key part of the Steelers success in the 1970s, starting and playing a key role in all four Super Bowls during that decade.

Blount still has a presence about him, looking like he could still play cornerback despite retiring more than 30 years ago, but laughs when people suggest it, knowing those days are behind him. They were special days, ones that he never imagined would one day land him in the Hall of Fame.

"I am grateful, honored and humbled to be in the Hall of Fame," said Blount. "You start to realize the older you get you are in a special place, a place where your name and legacy will live forever. It's surreal and special and I don't take that for granted. I realize I didn't get there by myself. All of the people who worked with us, making us better, you realize that God had his arms around you and watched over you because it's a game very few people get to play and even fewer get to the Hall of Fame.