Bettis to serve as Pro Bowl captain

Oct 24, 2016 at 12:38 PM

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis , All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Ray Lewis, and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Charles Woodson will serve as 2017 Pro Bowl Legends Captains, it was announced today during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast.

"Playing in the Pro Bowl was always exciting for me," said Bettis. "It meant a lot to be recognized as one of the best in the game, and I'm looking forward to returning as a captain and sharing in the experience with the current and next generation of football's best."

The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format following three years using a revised, "unconferenced" structure. Each conference will be led by two Legends Captains – one offensive and one defensive. Bettis (offense) and Lewis (defense) will lead the AFC, while Gonzalez (offense) and Woodson (defense) will lead the NFC.  During Pro Bowl Week, the four Legends Captains will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players, coach practices, and be present on the sidelines on gameday.

The game will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2017 and simulcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Fans may vote to select players for the 2017 Pro Bowl online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.NFL.com/probowlvote. Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 20 live on NFL Network.

Tickets to the 2017 Pro Bowl go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, October 25. Fans may visit NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale to purchase tickets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

