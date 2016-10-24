Bettis to serve as Pro Bowl captain

The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format following three years using a revised, "unconferenced" structure. Each conference will be led by two Legends Captains – one offensive and one defensive. Bettis (offense) and Lewis (defense) will lead the AFC, while Gonzalez (offense) and Woodson (defense) will lead the NFC. During Pro Bowl Week, the four Legends Captains will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players, coach practices, and be present on the sidelines on gameday.