Ben's encouraged with the offense

The offense is going to have to come up with an equally, if not better performance this week, in what is definitely going to be a hotly contested AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals defeated the Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 3, 24-10, and with a tight division this is a key game.

"We're getting better. They are too," said Roethlisberger. "Everyone's evolving as the season goes. Just because I think that we're better doesn't mean the outcome could be different. You still have to go play. Hopefully, our young guys have all grown up and the older guys getting a little better too."

On Tuesday Coach Mike Tomlin stressed the importance of Sunday's game against the Bengals in his weekly press conference, taking a straight up approach about its significance.

"This is a big week for us," said Tomlin. "I think that's one of the approaches that we're going to take this week. We're not going to play it cool and pretend like it's not or downplay it. This is significant AFC North football for us."

The AFC North is a tightly contested division right now, with the Ravens (7-3) leading, followed by the Bengals (6-4), Steelers (5-4-1) and Browns (6-5).

"These games are big. They are," said Tomlin. "You're not going to backdoor your way into the single elimination tournament. You're not going to backdoor your way into division significance. You got to go on the road and win games in this division. And that's just the reality of it. The sugar on top is obviously earlier in the season, they were able to come into our place and win.

"It's a big game for us. It's a big game for them. There's positioning relative to it. We're not going to play it cool. We're not going to pretend like it's not. What we're going to do is acknowledge that and then we've got to be at our best."

Roethlisberger said Tomlin shared that same message with the players in the team meeting on Wednesday that kicks off the week for them.