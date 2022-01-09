Ben is Digest Player of the Week

BEN ROETHLISBERGER

Quarterback

Based on the way the score and the statistics look on a sheet of paper, he didn't do much. But professional football isn't played on a sheet of paper, and beyond that whatever Ben Roethlisberger did on Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens came in situations when his team needed it the most. The Steelers needed a win over the Ravens to have a chance to qualify for the AFC playoffs, and as he had done so many times during his 18-season career, Roethlisberger delivered for his team in pursuit of victory.

Roethlisberger finished the game by completing 30-of-44 (68.2 percent) for 244 yards, with one touchdown, one interception, and a rating of 80.1, but those are simply statistics on a sheet of paper. The first half ended in a 3-3 tie, and the Steelers trailed, 10-6, going into the fourth quarter, but Roethlisberger took over from there.

He moved the offense 50 yards in 10 plays and got it into the end zone on a 6-yard pass to Chase Claypool, and then in overtime after a stop by the Steelers defense, Roethlisberger drove the offense 65 yards in 15 plays to set up Chris Boswell for the 36-yard field goal that gave the Steelers a 16-13 victory in overtime to end the regular season at 9-7-1.

"He made a couple plays against man coverage, I think, [in] critical situations that were key," said Ravens Coach John Harbaugh about Roethlisberger. "Then when he made the last one, he found it against zone [coverage]. He just made some throws, and they made some catches in critical situations."

Roethlisberger is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.