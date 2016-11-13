Ben is Digest Player of the Week

BEN ROETHLISBERGER
Quarterback
On the Wednesday before the game, Ben Roethlisberger told his teammates, "Follow me," and today at Heinz Field he did his best to fulfill his promise. Roethlisberger completed 37-of-46 for 408 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 125.4 in a game the Steelers would end up losing, 35-30, to the Dallas Cowboys. And included in Roethlisberger's numbers was a 5-for-5 for 75 yards and a touchdown on the fourth quarter possession that ended up giving the Steelers a 30-29 lead with 42 seconds remaining.
Roethlisberger is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Antonio Brown, who caught 14 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, plus a 22-yard punt return; Le'Veon Bell, who finished with 134 yards from scrimmage – 57 rushing and 77 receiving – and two touchdowns; Ryan Shazier, who led the team with nine tackles, including one for loss, and recovered a fumble for the game's only takeaway by either team; Anthony Chickillo, who had four tackles and the sack/strip that Shazier recovered; and Stephon Tuitt, who had three tackles, including one for loss, plus a sack.