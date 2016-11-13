Ben is Digest Player of the Week

BEN ROETHLISBERGER

Quarterback

On the Wednesday before the game, Ben Roethlisberger told his teammates, "Follow me," and today at Heinz Field he did his best to fulfill his promise. Roethlisberger completed 37-of-46 for 408 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 125.4 in a game the Steelers would end up losing, 35-30, to the Dallas Cowboys. And included in Roethlisberger's numbers was a 5-for-5 for 75 yards and a touchdown on the fourth quarter possession that ended up giving the Steelers a 30-29 lead with 42 seconds remaining.

Roethlisberger is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.