Ben is Digest Player of the Week

It wasn't his best game as the Steelers starting quarterback, and that alone speaks volumes about some of the performances Ben Roethlisberger has put together during an NFL career that's now in its 13th season. Coming off a decisive defeat in Philadelphia, the Steelers needed a big win over the Chiefs to cleanse their palates and get themselves back on track. And the most direct route to that kind of a victory was going to include great play from the quarterback.

Roethlisberger provided that by completing 22-of-27 for 300 yards, with five touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 152.5. A perfect passer rating in the NFL is 158.3.

Roethlisberger is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.