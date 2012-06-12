Ben happy with first day of minicamp

The Steelers put in a full day of work on Tuesday, with two practices to jump start their three-day minicamp.

"I am sore and tired," said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when asked how he felt after the second practice. "I forgot how old I am and my body is wearing down. I just tried to get through this first day. We got through it and now get ready for tomorrow."

Roethlisberger had his first opportunity to work with the team's two top draft picks, guard David DeCastro and tackle Mike Adams, but said he would like to look at the tape of practice before weighing in on how they looked.

"The hard part about it is it's hard for me to watch them because I am doing a rep and then when I remember to watch them it seems like it's their last rep," said Roethlisberger. "I have to watch them on film."

One player who was missing from minicamp is wide receiver Mike Wallace, who still has not signed his tender offer.

"I would love to have him here because he is a great friend and teammate," said Roethlisberger. "I am not worried. I know he is going to get here when it's right and when they get something done."

Roethlisberger seemed pleased, though, with how things went overall and it appears he is getting more comfortable with Todd Haley's offense.

"We did pretty good," said Roethlisberger. "I am speaking about the guys I get reps with. I felt like the day went well."

Roethlisberger did admit that he made some mistakes with terminology during practice, but doesn't expect that to be a problem for long.

"I called a play I thought was a play but it's a formation now," said Roethlisberger. "I got mixed up but we got it straightened out. I make that mistake once or twice a day where I revert back to old things or words. I have to try not to do that anymore. It's like riding a bike with training wheels and hopefully we will get them off soon."

It wasn't just football that Roethlisberger talked about on Tuesday. He recently announced on his website that he and his wife Ashley are expecting a son later this year and he talked about being a father after practice.

"Family is super important to me," said Roethlisberger. "We are excited. I can't wait for the day to come."

Roethlisberger said he will look to the examples set by his own father, Ken, to help him be a good father.

"I have said many times he is my role model," said Roethlisberger. "If I could be like him I would be happy. That is who I am modeling my future fatherhood after."

Steelers' fans will be happy to hear that Roethlisberger's wish is to be able to hold his son on the field after winning a Super Bowl one day.