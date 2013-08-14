Bell moves up the depth chart

Rookie running back Le'Veon Bell moved up the Steelers' depth chart, without ever taking a snap in an NFL game.

Bell, who has been having a good camp, is now listed as a co-starter with Isaac Redman on the depth chart.

"I feel good about my work and I am going to just continue to work the best that I can, keep competing," said Bell. "That is all I can say.

"It's good motivation. I am going to keep striving to be the best I can be. I came here ready for competition and I am going to continue to compete and do the best I can."

Bell, who missed the preseason opener against the Giants with a knee injury, said he isn't certain what exactly caught the attention to warrant the move but knows he has to keep working hard.

"I am just trying to make plays, not make too many mistakes and do the right things," said Bell. "As long as I continue to do that I will be fine."

Since camp started Bell said he has made definite strides in his game, the biggest adjusting to the speed of the NFL vs. college.

"I have adjusted to speed of the game," said Bell. "I feel like that was the biggest thing for me coming out of college. The pass protections and everything else came to me easily with the more reps I got. It was just getting adjusted to the game speed.

"I came a long way. I think I am going to continue to get better, but I have a lot more to work on. That is all I can do. There is nothing magic I have been doing, just staying in the film room and working hard."

The number two draft pick from Michigan State is looking forward to the opportunity to play against the Washington Redskins on Monday night, and is going to do his best to seize the opportunity of trying to win the starting job outright.