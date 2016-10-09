Player of the Week

Bell is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 09, 2016 at 09:30 AM
LE'VEON BELL
Running Back

Other players may have put up bigger numbers, but when it comes to evaluating the Steelers offense, there can be little argument that Le'Veon Bell creates opportunities for teammates while also creating problems for the opposing defense. In today's 31-13 win over the New York Jets, Bell finished with 154 yards from scrimmage – 20 carries for 66 yards rushing and nine catches for another 88 yards. Those numbers were integral in the Steelers converting 50 percent (5-of-10) on third down.

Bell is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Chris Hubbard, normally a reserve along the interior of the offensive line who started at right tackle and was completely anonymous, which is always a compliment for an offensive lineman, as in no penalties and no sacks allowed against a talented group of Jets defensive linemen; Sammie Coates, who caught six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns; Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 34-of-47 (72.3 percent) for 380 yards, with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 124.4; Vince Williams, who led the team with nine tackles, including three for loss, plus a sack; Jesse James, who caught a career-high six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown; Stephon Tuitt, who had four tackles and three passes defensed; and Antonio Brown, who caught nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 5 vs. New York Jets

Game action from Week 5 against the New York Jets.

