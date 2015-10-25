Bell is Digest Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY – They ran out of magic here on Sunday, in a game where the offensive statistics weren't enough to compensate for the turnovers. The Steelers had a 100-yard receiver, a 100-yard rusher, but they were minus-3 in turnover ratio and only 1-for-3 in the red zone. Add it all up, and it was a 23-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But once again, Le'Veon Bell found a way to add more fuel to the argument that he's the best running back in football. Bell had 121 yards rushing on 17 carries for a 7.1 average, and he also caught four passes for 16 more yards.

Bell is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.