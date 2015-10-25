Player of the Week

Bell is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 25, 2015 at 09:12 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

LE'VEON BELL
Running Back

KANSAS CITY – They ran out of magic here on Sunday, in a game where the offensive statistics weren't enough to compensate for the turnovers. The Steelers had a 100-yard receiver, a 100-yard rusher, but they were minus-3 in turnover ratio and only 1-for-3 in the red zone. Add it all up, and it was a 23-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But once again, Le'Veon Bell found a way to add more fuel to the argument that he's the best running back in football. Bell had 121 yards rushing on 17 carries for a 7.1 average, and he also caught four passes for 16 more yards.

Bell is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Antonio Brown, who had six catches for 124 yards; Martavis Bryant, who had three catches for 45 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown, and he ran for 13 yards on a reverse; Lawrence Timmons, who had 10 tackles and one-half sack; Cam Heyward, who had four tackles and a sack; and Mike Mitchell, who had six tackles.

Advertising