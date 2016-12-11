 Skip to main content
Player of the Week

Bell is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 11, 2016 at 08:20 AM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

LE'VEON BELL
Running back

PHOTOS: Bell rushes for 236 at Bills

Le'Veon Bell rushed for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills as he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the 2016 season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – On a day when the Pittsburgh Steelers would be tasked to deal with the most prolific running attack in the NFL this season, the spotlight was stolen by Le'Veon Bell. On a cold, snowy day in Western New York, Bell was the unquestioned star of the show, and the Steelers rushing attack was far better than Buffalo's. Bell set a franchise single-game record with 236 yards on 38 carries (an amazing 6.2-yard average), and he scored all three touchdowns in what ended up being a 27-20 victory. Bell also caught four passes for 62 yards to finish with 298 yards from scrimmage, just short of Antonio Brown's franchise record of 306. Bell also joined Willie Parker as the only backs in franchise history with two 200-yard rushing games.

Le'Veon Bell is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Ryan Shazier, who had eight tackles, including one for loss, plus a sack and a pass defensed; Bud Dupree, who had five tackles, including three for loss, and two sacks; Stephon Tuitt, who had two tackles, one-half sack, and a pass batted at the line of scrimmage; Sean Davis, who had seven tackles, including one for loss, plus 1.5 sacks; Rosie Nix, whose lead blocking as Bell's fullback was integral to the yardage he gained; and Chris Boswell, who was 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in adverse conditions after missing last week's game with an abdominal injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

