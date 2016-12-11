Bell is Digest Player of the Week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – On a day when the Pittsburgh Steelers would be tasked to deal with the most prolific running attack in the NFL this season, the spotlight was stolen by Le'Veon Bell. On a cold, snowy day in Western New York, Bell was the unquestioned star of the show, and the Steelers rushing attack was far better than Buffalo's. Bell set a franchise single-game record with 236 yards on 38 carries (an amazing 6.2-yard average), and he scored all three touchdowns in what ended up being a 27-20 victory. Bell also caught four passes for 62 yards to finish with 298 yards from scrimmage, just short of Antonio Brown's franchise record of 306. Bell also joined Willie Parker as the only backs in franchise history with two 200-yard rushing games.