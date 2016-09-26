Bell: 'I know I will be ready'

Bell is eligible to return this week when the Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on Sunday night. The team has until Thursday at 4 p.m. to activate him.

"I just want to go out there and do what I do," said Bell. "I want to make sure I do all of my assignments, take care of everything, make plays and win the game.

"I have been working out individually, getting stronger, catching the football, cutting, rehabbing my knee, lifting, and little things like that.

"I know I will be ready."

Bell hasn't played in a game that counts in the standings since Nov. 1, 2015, when he was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the remainder of the season. He knows it will take some adjustment this week to get ready for game day, but like he said, he will be ready.

"The whole game tempo, making sure I am aware of third down situations, if it is second and one make sure I get the first down," said Bell of things he needs to adjust to. "I am still going to have to get adjusted to the game. Getting hit for a whole game. It will take some adjustments but I am ready for it, ready to move forward.

"It might take this whole week to get adjusted, but I will be ready when the game comes around."

More from Bell:

On what kind of impact he wants to have on the offense:

"I want to be a guy that is reliable. I want to take care of the football, make plays in situational downs, get in the end zone and help the offense move the ball and win games. That is what I feel like I can do and I look forward to it."

On if it was easier to handle the suspension this year, after going through a similar thing last year:

"I thought so. Being the second go-around it was easier for me to handle it. I just took it day-to-day. It sucked watching the games. I looked at it as a good thing, making sure my knee was getting right. I took some good out of it and now get ready for this week."

On what it was like to watch games:

"It sucked. The first two weeks were easier than the last week. The guys did a great job when I wasn't out there. I feel like once they plug me in I have to go out and help the guys move the football. DeAngelo (Williams) did a great job. The offensive line did what they did. The whole offense did. I just want to be a piece."

On if there is room for him and Williams in the backfield:

"There is always enough room. I am going to let the coaches put us in situations. DeAngelo and myself are unselfish guys. We want to do whatever it takes for us to win a Super Bowl. That is the biggest goal. That is the number one thing for me and him both. We just want to keep moving forward."

On if he still feels like he has to prove himself:

"I feel like I always have to prove myself. I don't think that is ever going to go away. I will always have that chip on my shoulder. I embrace it and am always going to keep that."

On if he can still play at the same level he did two years ago:

"I am a better player now than two years ago. I want to keep moving forward. I am a lot smarter. I look back on my second year film and think what was I doing on this play or that play? It's just growth."

On how he has grown:

"Not just on the field, but off the field, being a better person with my family, teammates, everybody involved in my life. I am not a perfect person, I never will be and am not going to try to be. There are things I can get better at and I am going to shoot to get better at."