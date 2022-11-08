Beitel named Steelers Coach of the Week

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 10

Roger Beitel, Ligonier Valley High School

In the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, Coach Roger Beitel led the Rams to their first WPIAL playoff win in school history defeating Western Beaver 27-20. Ligonier Valley rejoined the WPIAL in 2020 after playing in District 6 for the last 50 years and have made the WPIAL playoffs the last two. Their identity all season has been their power rushing game and fierce defense, and both were on display against Western Beaver with two players rushing for almost 300 yards and four touchdowns.