Balancing act

Left guard John Leglue started his fourth consecutive game (the first four starts of the first-year pro's five-appearance NFL career).

J.C. Hassenauer started at center for the first time this season in place of rookie Kendrick Green (calf). It was Hassenauer's second start in 2021 and the sixth of his two-year Steelers' tenure.

And right guard Trai Turner started but didn't finish (knee). Turner didn't practice on Wednesday, either.

"It's a situation we've tried to balance the best we could," Canada said. "We haven't had the production at times that you would want. It's a line we're trying to work on, everybody involved. The wideouts trying to get loose and Ben trying to do certain things and the line doing all they can do, as well.

"I don't have a great answer for you. It's a tough situation and you try to balance it the best you can so you can get some things down the field and create those plays. Our margin for error is fairly thin with that but everybody's working really hard. We gotta keep doing it and find a way to win this week."

Harris wearing down or out after 31 touches against the Browns and 366 on the season is apparently the least of Canada's concerns.

Harris, Canada maintained, is "built for this."

Harris had 71 yards on 21 carries in the Steelers' 20-19 win over the Ravens on Dec. 5 at Heinz Field.

Canada subsequently maintained "built for this" wasn't saying it "eloquently enough" in describing the first-round pick from Alabama.

"I mean his whole makeup, mentally, physically, his knowledge of the game, his desire," Canada added. "He's such a great competitor. Everything that encompasses, 'Naj' is built for it. As you watch him push the pile, as you watch him make sure he gets a first down, those last extra inches that are so critical to a drive continuing, he does everything he can possibly do and knows where he has to get to.