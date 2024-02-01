Asked and Answered: Feb. 1

DICK VOCHEK FROM PORTAGE, PA: Do you think Diontae Johnson has been worth the money in his most recent contract, since the time when it was signed two offseasons ago? Do you think there will be another contract/extension in the works for him this offseason?

ANSWER: I have a very strong suspicion that this is another of those "questions" where the person submitting it already has an opinion on the issue and is not looking for anything other than validation of that opinion. Typically, I would dismiss this submission for what it is, but I'll play along here this one time. What a player is "worth" in terms of his salary only can be judged by the person signing the checks, and that's neither me nor you. I'm not going to predict a contract extension for Diontae Johnson this offseason, and I also don't believe it's realistic that the team would cut ties with him this offseason either. The Steelers are in the very early stages of a process of using this offseason to re-tool/upgrade their offense, and the first step in that will be the hiring of a new offensive coordinator. Also, it's important to understand that Steelers President Art Rooney II said on Jan 29, "We still feel good about Kenny (Pickett), where he can go. Obviously, he does need to take another step. That's an important component of the next coordinator, making sure he helps Kenny take the next step." So since the team is trying to upgrade its offense and wants to help the quarterback it selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft take the next step in his development, that makes it clear their process will include Johnson. He has shown himself to be a worthy NFL starter at the position, he's the team's top pure route-runner, and he's either the best or the second-best all-round receiver on the roster. Add all of that up, and it should make it clear to you that Diontae Johnson is "worth" keeping through the 2024 season. What might happen after that likely will depend on what happens then.