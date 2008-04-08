Ask The Steelers - Lawrence Timmons

2007 (16-0/1-0):Appeared in all 16 games and the playoff loss to Jacksonville as a reserve LB and special teams contributor…made NFL debut at Cleveland in Week 1…finished season with two tackles and two fumble recoveries…tied for second on team with 12 special teams tackles...9/9 at Cleveland:Saw most of his action on special teams where he got one tackle…also played the last Browns' possession at LB...9/16 vs. Buffalo:Saw action on special teams and logged three special teams tackles (two solo)...9/23 vs. San Francisco:Saw special teams only and registered two solo tackles...9/30 at Arizona:Saw his only action on special teams, but did not register a tackle...10/7 vs. Seattle:Saw his only action on special teams and logged one special teams tackle...10/21 at Denver:Only saw action on special teams but did not register a tackle…10/28 at Cincinnati:Saw his only action on special and did not record a tackle...11/5 vs. Baltimore:Saw extensive action on special teams and recovered his first career fumble on a fumble forced by James Harrison…saw action on the last two Ravens' possessions...11/11 vs. Cleveland:Saw his only action on special teams, but did not register a tackle...11/18 at N.Y. Jets:Saw action on special teams only and registered one solo tackle...11/26 vs. Miami:Saw extensive action on defense and special teams…recovered his first defensive fumble of the season…part of a defense that gave up only 159 total yards, including 49 rushing, 110 passing and only nine first downs...12/2 vs. Cincinnati:Saw his only action on special teams and finished the game with two tackles...12/9 at New England:Saw action on special teams but did not register a tackle...12/16 vs. Jacksonville:Played on special teams and managed one special teams tackle, while playing in his 14th consecutive game...12/20 at St. Louis:Saw action on special teams and finished with one special teams tackle...12/30 at Baltimore:Saw action in his 16th career game but did not register a tackle...AFC WILD CARD 1/5/08 vs. Jacksonville:Saw action in his first postseason game but did not register a tackle