Ask The Steelers: Antonio Brown

Wide Receiver Antonio BrownNick Kelly, Minneapolis, Minnesota: What area of your game would you like to most improve?Brown:I want to be more precise with my route running and get more yards after catch.Tom Lawson, Wheeling, West Virginia: Before the 2011 season began, could you honestly have imagined yourself being named the team MVP?Brown:You always know it's a possibility, but it's something you are thankful for. It's special to know I mean so much to my team. I definitely couldn't expect that.Jay Regal, Memphis, Tennessee: After winning the team MVP last year, how important is it for you to come out this season and have an even bigger year?Brown:Every year is a new year. You have to start over and get better year in and year out. Nothing is guaranteed in this game and you have to prove yourself and your love for the game every year.Roy Brown, Greensburg, Pennsylvania: What are your thoughts on Todd Haley's offense so far? Does it seem like it's going to be tough to learn?Brown:No, he has been making it simple for guys to understand. It's going to be great when guys get on the same page and start executing it.Damian Anderson, London, England: Have your offseason preparations changed from your rookie year and if so, how?Brown:Just being smarter with my training. Not just start running and beating myself down early on. The more you play, the more you learn and progress and are smarter with your body. I gave myself more time for recovery this year, swimming laps and riding my bike before beating myself down.Matt Zimmerman, Landover, Maryland: You are always the last player off the practice field. Why is that?Brown:I am always trying to think about what I did in practice. During practice you are focusing on your plays and the game plan. You don't get to work on the fundamentals. After practice I work on my technique so when the game comes I am prepared.Craig Holmes, Austin, Texas: Do you think the no huddle and the quick release of the wide receivers will help cut down on Ben Roethlisberger getting sacked? Brown:Definitely. The hurry-up offense confuses the defense and doesn't let them get their calls in. It buys time for Ben to get the ball out of his hands faster.Bill Sechrengost, Jennerstown, Pennsylvania: Do you still want to do punt returns? Brown:I definitely want to do punt returns. I want to get another record to match my receiving and return numbers.Rod Jones, Los Angeles, California: If you still return punts this year, do you worry at all about injuries or anything with an increased role in the offense? Brown:Not at all. Last year I played three positions and gave them all my best. You can't worry about injuries. You have to go out, do your assignment and play for your team.Mike Olsen, San Francisco, California: Hines Ward was known for his receiving and blocking. In addition to your route running how important is the legacy of blocking?Brown:That is going to be a key. Somebody has to set the tempo and toughness for our group. That is the legacy Hines left for us. Not only will we catch, but we will block and provide our running backs space to run.* *