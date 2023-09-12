Art Rooney II among those honored at CYA dinner

For Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr., his passion was always his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He built a football legacy that continued with his son, Dan Rooney Sr., and now his grandson, Steelers President Art Rooney II

There is another legacy that Rooney, who was affectionately known as 'The Chief,' also built. It's a legacy of giving back to the community that has also transcended through the generations.

That legacy is felt daily by those at the Catholic Youth Association (CYA), a local organization 'The Chief' stepped in to help when he saw they were struggling financially back in the 1970s. He knew he needed to do whatever he could for one of his favorite charities, one that embodied the Catholic faith that was a major part of his life, ensuring that they would be able to continue with their mission.

It was from that passion that the Art Rooney Award Dinner was born, an annual event that benefits the CYA. It's an event that has embodied what he believed in, and one Art Rooney II still oversees, with his son Dan Rooney also an integral part of it as well.

The annual dinner was held on Tuesday night at Acrisure Stadium, bringing together Pittsburgh's leaders in business, education and sports to combine efforts to help the CYA serve the most vulnerable in the community…children and the elderly. The dinner honors those that have made a difference in the community and have a passion for Pittsburgh.

This year CYA celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Art Rooney Award Dinner, and with that in mind the organization honored Art Rooney II, who received the Art Rooney Award, presented to an individual for their service to the region and caring for the community the way Art Rooney Sr. did. And with his grandfather winning the award the first year of the event, receiving it on the 50th Anniversary just seemed right.

"This is the 50th Anniversary of the dinner, and when you think about what happened since The Chief started this 50 years ago, it's amazing," said Mary Ann Heneroty, the CEO of CYA. "I met him later in his life, which was a blessing. But when I took over at CYA 20 years ago, Dan and Art Rooney II invited us to the practice facility to meet with them. I wasn't sure what they were going to talk to us about. Dan Rooney said, this is my dad's favorite charity, and we are going to support you. Art was right there with him. I was in awe.

"You heard about the Rooneys, but I never really knew them. But you have the tradition of it going through multiple generations. Art came to the dinner every year, supported us. We thought about honoring him before and everyone said Art doesn't like to take awards, he doesn't like to take credit for things. We thought this being the 50th Anniversary of something his grandfather started, who could be better than Art to honor. We had to cajole him a bit but were thrilled he accepted.

"Every year we go into this, and I say we are a non-profit community center. When we start this dinner, we are talking about captains of industry, celebrities and football players. And Art tells us thank you for doing this in honor of my grandfather, and it just takes my breath away. It shows the kind of humble person he is."

Among the work CYA does is for vulnerable seniors and kids, supporting programs such as Meals on Wheels, while providing a warm, loving environment. Heneroty knows without the dinner, without the support of the Rooney family, they wouldn't be able to continue the work in the manner they do.

"It's humbling," said Heneroty. "Here is a family that is so accomplished. To think about how they put together the football organization and all the things they do in the community. To think they have been willing to stick by us for 50 years, they send the message of loyalty, tradition, caring about the community and caring about us. We are humbled to be a part of that.

"It gives you the ability to carry on services without having to worry if there is funding or not. It gives us the ability to serve more people without having to hold back any services."

While Rooney is honored to receive the award, he doesn't look at it as something that is about him, but rather about everyone who has been a part of the Art Rooney Award Dinner and keeping it alive for 50 years.

"It's nice to have the honor, but I really look at it as a tribute to all of the people who kept this dinner going for 50 years now," said Rooney. "I have been to most of the dinners, haven't missed too many. I was there at the beginning, and I remember my grandfather and the group of people that came together to start the dinner. I am not sure if any of them thought we would be doing it for 50 years. It's great it's still going, and Mary Ann keeps it alive. It's an honor to be part of it and I am happy to see it happening for 50 years.