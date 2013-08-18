training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Allen working his way back

Aug 18, 2013 at 04:36 AM

Ike Taylor couldn't hold it in. As soon as Cortez Allen picked off a pass in practice on Saturday, Taylor shouted from his spot on the sideline, "I see you Tez, I see you." Other defensive backs chimed in, all happy to see Allen back in action.

Allen looked over, flashed a quick smile, and went right back to work.

"I have only had an opportunity to really practice one time with these guys, so to be out there and make a play and be back in the swing of things felt great," said Allen afterwards.

Allen went through the first practice of training camp on July 27, a practice without pads, but a knee injury forced him to have "minor" surgery on Aug. 2. He was sidelined until this past Friday, when he worked only in individual drills while teammates went full tilt in pads.

But on Saturday he was back at it, this time working in team periods even though it was a practice without pads.

"It felt amazing to be out there," said Allen. "It was hard not being able to compete with the guys. I take it a little hard when guys have to take extra reps on my behalf. This is what I love doing, playing football. It felt good to get back out there again."

He said he felt no ill effects from practice, and while he still classified himself as day-to-day, he looked close to being full go.

"It felt good," said Allen. "I am looking forward to being back on the field playing as soon as possible. I would have liked to have gotten some contact in to see where I am even more, but I have my time for that."

