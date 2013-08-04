Allen back at camp after surgery

Cornerback Cortez Allen was happy to be back at Steelers training camp after undergoing minor surgery on his right knee on Friday. Even though he is disappointed he can't practice, being back in the camp setting with his teammates is definitely a plus.

"Any time away from these guys is hard," said Allen. "Not being able to go out and compete with them is difficult. We are starting the process of getting back healthy and that is the most important thing."

Allen is expected to miss a few weeks of practice, but is already itching to get on the field. He knows, though, he can't rush it.