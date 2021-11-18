All aboard?

"Obviously, we're trying to get out of bounds. That 15 is right in that area. A lot of it depends on the mechanics. Obviously, you look back to a few games prior we had when the ball gets in there quickly. We're obviously going to run the ball into the middle, give it to the referee and get it spiked. You're right there on the edge of that."

The third-quarter series that included three straight passes beginning with a first-and-goal from the Lions' 5-yard line: "The first play was an RPO (run-pass option) and we didn't get the result we wanted. The second play didn't get the result and the third play didn't get the result. We had another first-and-goal on the other end (first-and-goal from the 7 in the second quarter) that we ended up kicking a field goal on.

"First-and-goal, we gotta score touchdowns. I'm never going to get into a specific play, what happened, who's right. It's all on me. We didn't get it in the end zone. Inside this building we will talk and we critique and certainly everybody knows what needs to happen. We didn't score touchdowns and we have to score touchdowns. I take that on me."